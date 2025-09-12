12 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijani rowers gear up for III CIS Games

Rowing
News
12 September 2025 11:46
38
Azerbaijani rowers gear up for III CIS Games

The III CIS Games are just around the corner.

Idman.biz, citing the official website of the event, reports that Azerbaijani rowers are now in the decisive phase of their preparation.

The Games, which will be held from September 28 to October 8 in seven cities across Azerbaijan, will be an important test for the national team to demonstrate their strength. The program includes rowing, kayak, and canoe events. Azerbaijani athletes are ready to make their mark.

Mirnazim Javadov, head coach of the Azerbaijan national kayak and canoe team, stated that the preparation is proceeding according to plan: “Our squad has been finalized. Before the Games, several athletes will participate in international competitions. Two of our rowers competed in the World Youth and Junior Championships in Portugal. As part of the preparation, training camps are planned in Belarus and a tournament in Barnaul, Russia. A few of our athletes have also competed in the Senior World Championships in Milan.

We hope for a successful performance at the III CIS Games. Of course, we aim for more gold medals, but the competition will be strong. Nevertheless, we are ready to fight for podium places,” he said.

Vladimir Morozov, head coach of the national rowing team, emphasized the extensive work done by the team: “Preparation for the Games started as early as September 2024. We selected 10 promising athletes who are training at the Mingachevir base. All necessary facilities are available here. The athletes have already shown good results. Azer Ilyasov and Jahangir Mammadli won second place at an international regatta in Austria.

Our special hopes are on Nurlan Pashayev, Azer Ilyasov, and Jahangir Mammadli. They have the strength to compete for medals. Our rivals are countries with rich experience in rowing. Our team is young, but we are ready to compete with them,” Morozov noted.

According to the coach, athletes train intensively, twice a day with only one rest day per week. The federation provides all necessary conditions and opportunities for international competition.

The III CIS Games will be a true test for Azerbaijani rowers and a chance to showcase their talent.

Idman.biz

Tags:

