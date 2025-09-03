4 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes - PHOTO

Rowing
News
3 September 2025 16:40
29
Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani Rowing Championship has concluded.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the tournament, rowers competed for seven sets of medals in the academic, kayak, and canoe categories.

The competition, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, awarded the winners with diplomas and medals. Outstanding rowers will compete in the CIS Games, which will be held in our country in September and October.

The rowing competitions at the CIS Games will take place at the “Kur” Olympic Training and Sports Center. The Azerbaijani Championship also served as preparation and a test event for the CIS Games.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Championship in rowing, kayaking, and canoeing set for September
30 August 18:15
Rowing

Azerbaijan Championship in rowing, kayaking, and canoeing set for September

Over 100 athletes to compete in Mingachevir ahead of the 3rd CIS Games
Azerbaijani rowers learn final opponents at Rhine-Ruhr Universiade
26 July 17:10
Rowing

Azerbaijani rowers learn final opponents at Rhine-Ruhr Universiade

Murad Sadykhov and Lev Dobryantsev to compete against South Africa, Austria, Turkiye, Netherlands, and Kazakhstan in B final
Azerbaijani rowers set to compete in Universiade semifinals - PHOTO/LIVE UPDATES
26 July 12:26
Rowing

Azerbaijani rowers set to compete in Universiade semifinals - PHOTO/LIVE UPDATES

Murad Sadikhov and Lev Dobryantsev to face tough competition in Duisburg against teams from Europe and Asia
Rowing competitions kick off at Universiade in Germany - PHOTO
25 July 13:35
Rowing

Rowing competitions kick off at Universiade in Germany - PHOTO

Murad Sadikhov and Lev Dobryantsev finish fourth in the double sculls, while Nurlan Pashayev ranks fifth in the single sculls qualifying round
Azerbaijani athletes to compete at kayak and canoe World Championship
23 July 16:36
Rowing

Azerbaijani athletes to compete at kayak and canoe World Championship

Three representatives, including Tatyana Smilovenko, set to challenge for medals in Portugal from July 23 to 27
Azerbaijan athletes set for World Championship in Portugal
21 July 12:44
Rowing

Azerbaijan athletes set for World Championship in Portugal

Smilovenko, Ramazanov, and Haji-zade to compete for medals in Kayak and Canoe events

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m