Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani Rowing Championship has concluded.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the tournament, rowers competed for seven sets of medals in the academic, kayak, and canoe categories.

The competition, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, awarded the winners with diplomas and medals. Outstanding rowers will compete in the CIS Games, which will be held in our country in September and October.

The rowing competitions at the CIS Games will take place at the “Kur” Olympic Training and Sports Center. The Azerbaijani Championship also served as preparation and a test event for the CIS Games.

