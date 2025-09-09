9 September 2025
National powerlifting and bench-press cup held in Shuvalan - PHOTO

The national cup in powerlifting and bench-press was held at the Shuvalan Weightlifting Center.

Over 80 athletes from various cities and regions of the country participated in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The two-day event was organized in accordance with the rules of the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF). Participants competed according to weight categories as well as in the absolute weight category.

Powerlifting, Absolute Weight Category Winners:
1st place – Kamran Badalov (Baku)
2nd place – Osman Allahverdiyev (Jabrayil)
3rd place – Ramin Suleymanzade (Baku)

Powerlifting, Absolute Weight Category Winners (Youth):
1st place – Rashid Rzayev (Baku)
2nd place – Ismayil Mammadov (Baku)
3rd place – Huseyn Hasanov (Baku)

Bench-Press, Absolute Weight Category Winners:
1st place – Tural Orujov (Baku)
2nd place – Abbas Muradov (Ganja)
3rd place – Azer Aliyev (Baku)

Bench-Press, Absolute Weight Category Winners (Youth):
1st place – Ilkin Valiyev (Baku)
2nd place – Jabbar Hajiyev (Aghjabadi)
3rd place – Mehdi Muradli (Baku)

