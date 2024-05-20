20 May 2024
EN

Said Najafzade becomes the World Champion

Paralympism
News
20 May 2024 10:33
9
Said Najafzade becomes the World Champion

Another Para athlete of Azerbaijan won a gold medal at the World Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Said Najafzade achieved this success in the long jump event of the World Cup held in Kobe, Japan.

The member of the national team, performing in the T-12 category, surpassed all his competitors with a result of 7.30 m and sang the Azerbaijani national anthem in Kobe.
With this, Najafzade improved the quality of the medals in his collection. The 25-year-old Para athlete won the bronze medal of the world championship in Paris last year. He also took third place at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

It should be noted that two days ago, our Para athlete Lamiya Valiyeva became the World Champion in the 100 m race.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

GOAL of Azerbaijani World Champion
11:58
Paralympism

GOAL of Azerbaijani World Champion

"My next goal is to perform well at the Paris Paralympics"
Azerbaijani paraathlete became the World Champion
18 May 13:41
Paralympism

Azerbaijani paraathlete became the World Champion

The World Para-Athletics Championship continues in Kobe, Japan
World Championship: Azerbaijan national team staff announced
16 May 15:39
Paralympism

World Championship: Azerbaijan national team staff announced

5 members of the national team will represent Azerbaijan in the competition to be held on May 17-25
Azerbaijan becomes the best in Europe – PHOTO
13 May 11:40
Paralympism

Azerbaijan becomes the best in Europe – PHOTO

Among them, Imameddin Khalilov won a gold medal, Abulfaz Abuzarli won a silver medal.
Azerbaijani veteran para-karate fighters have conquered Europe
12 May 17:50
Paralympism

Azerbaijani veteran para-karate fighters have conquered Europe

Azerbaijani veteran para-karate fighters have signed a historic first

European Champion: "It will be difficult...My category has changed"
25 April 16:48
Paralympism

European Champion: "It will be difficult...My category has changed"

"I got ahead of them enough"

Most read

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17 May 17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF