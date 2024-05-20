Said Najafzade becomes the World Champion

Another Para athlete of Azerbaijan won a gold medal at the World Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Said Najafzade achieved this success in the long jump event of the World Cup held in Kobe, Japan.

The member of the national team, performing in the T-12 category, surpassed all his competitors with a result of 7.30 m and sang the Azerbaijani national anthem in Kobe.

With this, Najafzade improved the quality of the medals in his collection. The 25-year-old Para athlete won the bronze medal of the world championship in Paris last year. He also took third place at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

It should be noted that two days ago, our Para athlete Lamiya Valiyeva became the World Champion in the 100 m race.

