FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that until December 8, the meetings of the FIA General Assemblies and the Award Ceremony will be held in our capital.

It is considered one of the most anticipated events of the year in the field of motor sports. The guests of the international event have already arrived in Baku. Representatives of 128 countries and representatives of automobile clubs will participate in the events of the FIA in Baku.

Idman.biz