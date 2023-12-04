4 December 2023
EN

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Other
News
4 December 2023 19:44
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that until December 8, the meetings of the FIA General Assemblies and the Award Ceremony will be held in our capital.

It is considered one of the most anticipated events of the year in the field of motor sports. The guests of the international event have already arrived in Baku. Representatives of 128 countries and representatives of automobile clubs will participate in the events of the FIA in Baku.

Idman.biz

Related news

Farid Gayibov was awarded with a special medal and award – PHOTO
15:37
Other

Farid Gayibov was awarded with a special medal and award – PHOTO

On December 1-2, the 30th anniversary congress of European Gymnastics was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
"White befits girls" – PHOTO
1 December 18:46
Other

"White befits girls" – PHOTO

About 500 young people train every day in "Gabala"
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has started the selection of the best of the year
30 November 17:13
Other

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has started the selection of the best of the year

In the selection process, the candidates will receive 50 percent of the votes from the federations
An international scientific conference on "Modern trends in the development of sports sciences" is being held in Baku – PHOTO
30 November 11:59
Other

An international scientific conference on "Modern trends in the development of sports sciences" is being held in Baku – PHOTO

Emphasizing that the organization of the event in Azerbaijan is an important step, the speakers wished success to the work of the conference

Colin Raymond Gibson: "It is clear that sports science is developing"
30 November 11:57
Other

Colin Raymond Gibson: "It is clear that sports science is developing"

"It is clear that sports science is developing in Azerbaijan"

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
IJF: "Hidayat showed great courage"
2 December 18:20
Judo

IJF: "Hidayat showed great courage"

The International Judo Federation (IJF) prepared an article about the results of the first day of the "Grand Slam" held in Tokyo
The "Bayern" match has been postponed
2 December 15:29
World football

The "Bayern" match has been postponed

The German Bundesliga match "Bavaria" - "Union" scheduled to be held today has been postponed

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria
2 December 21:21
Gymnastics

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

On December 1-2, the Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria