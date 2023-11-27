The film dedicated to Gurban Gurbanov was shot in Baku and Zagatala

"The film is dedicated to Gurban Gurbanov and is about his life from the 80s of the 20th century, his career as a football player and his coaching activities until he reached the group stage of the Champions League."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Alisattar Guliyev, the screenwriter and director of the film "when the stadiums are silent" dedicated to the head coach of "Qarabag" Gurban Gurbanov.

He said before the premiere that they had six months to make the film: "We started shooting in September. We filmed in Baku and Zagatala".

It should be noted that the film was made with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and will be shown in all cinemas from November 30.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz