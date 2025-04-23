Around 3,000 volunteers to join CIS Games in Azerbaijan

Nearly 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the 3rd CIS Games, which will be hosted in Azerbaijan.

This information was shared by Arzu Huseynova, National Press Officer of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, during a press conference dedicated to the Games, Idman.biz reports.

She announced the launch of the Volunteer Program, which aims to engage young people from both Baku and the regions.

“We anticipate involving nearly 3,000 volunteers in the CIS Games. Awareness sessions are already being held with local youth to prepare them,” she said.

The program’s main goal is to enhance regional youth skills, foster international experience, and contribute to knowledge-sharing.

The CIS Games will take place from September 28 to October 8, 2025.

Idman.biz