Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards held in Madrid.

Duplantis, a double Olympic champion and world record holder, claimed the top male honor ahead of stars like Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen, and Leon Marchand, Idman.biz reports.

At 25, he became only the second track and field athlete after Usain Bolt to receive the award.

Simone Biles secured her fourth Sportswoman of the Year title—matching Serena Williams' record—after winning three golds and a silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics. “There might be a little girl watching someone like me and deciding she can do it too,” said Biles.

Other winners included Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade (Comeback of the Year), 17-year-old Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal (Breakthrough of the Year), and Real Madrid (Team of the Year) following their Champions League and LaLiga triumphs.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal was honored as a Sports Icon, while surfing great Kelly Slater received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

