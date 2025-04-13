Gimnaziada wraps up: Azerbaijan finishes with 85 medals – PHOTO

The official closing ceremony of the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games was held in Zlatibor, Serbia.

According to Idman.biz’s special correspondent at the event, over 4,000 athletes from more than 50 countries competed in various sports disciplines throughout the 10-day competition.

Following the official speeches, athletes took to the stage with performances showcasing their talents through various dances as part of the cultural program.

Notably, Azerbaijan was represented by 191 athletes across multiple sports, including artistic gymnastics, archery, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, tennis, badminton, para-badminton, swimming, para-swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, fencing, and athletics.

Team Azerbaijan concluded the tournament with an impressive total of 85 medals – 35 gold, 12 silver, and 28 bronze.

