Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO

In a groundbreaking moment for Azerbaijan’s sports scene, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and UFC President and CEO Dana White have signed an official cooperation agreement, marking a new era in international sports collaboration.

The signing ceremony took place in Miami, confirming that the globally renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) will host its debut event in Azerbaijan on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall, Idman.biz reports.

The event, UFC FIGHT NIGHT™: HILL vs. ROUNDTREE JR., will be organized through a partnership between the UFC, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

Tickets for the event will be available starting April 25 at 10:00 AM (Baku time) through the iTicket platform.

Dana White expressed his excitement:

“Azerbaijan and its capital, Baku, have a strong legacy of hosting international sporting events. This region has produced many top-tier athletes, so bringing the UFC to Baku is no coincidence. I’m looking forward to our debut event on June 21.”

Minister Farid Gayibov emphasized the significance of this partnership:

“Hosting a UFC event in Baku is a major step toward establishing Azerbaijan as a regional leader in sports. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s unwavering support and successful sports policy, Azerbaijan is now recognized globally as a sporting nation. This collaboration with UFC further strengthens our global positioning and reaffirms our commitment to international cooperation.”

Baku City Circuit Operations CEO Magsud Farzullayev added:

“In addition to our long-term partnership with Formula 1, this collaboration with UFC marks another major achievement for Baku. It boosts Azerbaijan’s international reputation and solidifies our capital as a hub for world-class sports events.”

Main card highlights:

- Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill (12-3-1, USA) will return to the OCTAGON® aiming to reclaim his place at the top against the hard-hitting Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6-1, USA), who is looking to break into the division’s top five.

- Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Fan favorite Kyoji Horiguchi (34-5, USA/Japan) makes his long-awaited return, vying to become the first Japanese UFC champion. His opponent, Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2, Russia), trained by former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is climbing toward the flyweight elite.

- Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

In the heavyweight division, ranked No. 5 Curtis Blaydes (18-5, USA) faces rising Dagestani star Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1, Russia), a standout from Dana White’s Contender Series.

Additional fights:

- Ismail Naurdiev (24-7, Morocco) vs. Jun Yong Park (18-6, South Korea) – Middleweight

- Hamdy Abdelwahab (6-0, USA/Egypt) vs. Mohammed Usman (10-4, USA) – Heavyweight

- Irina Alekseeva (5-2, Russia) vs. Klaudia Sygula (6-2, Poland) – Bantamweight

- Darya Zheleznyakova (9-2, France/Russia) vs. Melissa Mullins (7-1, UK) – Bantamweight

Azerbaijani fighters continue to make their mark on the global stage, showcasing elite grappling, striking, and fighting spirit. Notable names like Rafael Fiziev have earned international acclaim with victories over former champions such as Rafael dos Anjos and King Green, solidifying Azerbaijan’s presence in the UFC.

Idman.biz