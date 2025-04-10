55 Azerbaijani athletes to compete at European Youth Summer Olympic Festival – PHOTO

A meeting of the mission heads for the 18th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival was held in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

This was reported by the press service of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Vagif Aliyev, the chief advisor of the NOC’s Sports Department. Representatives from more than 40 countries attended the meeting, where key topics such as the preparation process for the festival, organizational matters, athlete accommodation, and overall conditions were discussed.

Azerbaijan will take part in this prestigious competition with 55 athletes across 10 sports: gymnastics, judo, swimming, cycling, table tennis, athletics, badminton, taekwondo, mountain biking, and shooting.

The festival will be held from July 20 to 26 in Skopje.

