14 March 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov meets with residents of Guba and Gusar districts - PHOTO

Other
News
14 March 2025 15:45
19
Farid Gayibov meets with residents of Guba and Gusar districts - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with residents of Guba and Gusar districts.

Before the meeting, Minister Farid Gayıbov, together with the Head of Gusar District Executive Authority, Sahir Mammadkhanov, visited the statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Gusar, Idman.biz repots.

They laid flowers at the monument and respectfully honored his memory.

During the reception, held at the Gusar Olympic Sports Complex, Minister Gayıbov listened attentively to the citizens and gave relevant instructions to address their requests.

The reception was part of the schedule for citizen meetings conducted by the heads of central executive authorities in cities and districts for the month of February.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rufat Efendiyev appointed to a position at CAHAMA
12:40
Other

Rufat Efendiyev appointed to a position at CAHAMA

The 67th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) convened
'Healthy Life' event in Khazar district - PHOTO
13 March 16:06
Other

'Healthy Life' event in Khazar district - PHOTO

On March 12, the mobile "Healthy Life" vehicle visited Khazar District

New logo of Azerbaijan Sports Academy unveiled - PHOTO
12 March 13:44
Other

New logo of Azerbaijan Sports Academy unveiled - PHOTO

The event took place at the ASA conference hall, with the participation of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov
Elnur Mammadov meets with ETWF President - PHOTO
12 March 11:41
Other

Elnur Mammadov meets with ETWF President - PHOTO

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports with representatives from the European Tug of War Federation

Farid Gayibov: "Gymnastics will once again be part of the European Games"
11 March 18:07
Other

Farid Gayibov: "Gymnastics will once again be part of the European Games"

The President of European Gymnastics (EG), Farid Gayibov, shared his impressions in the traditional President's Notes section
Bodybuilders to kick off the season in Spain
11 March 17:46
Other

Bodybuilders to kick off the season in Spain

The Azerbaijani bodybuilding team will start the new season in Spain, preparing for the European Championship

Most read

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash
Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed
13 March 09:15
Football

Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed

The Champions League quarter-final draw has set up thrilling encounters for the next stage of the tournament

Liverpool suffer first-ever UCL penalty shootout defeat
12 March 09:48
Football

Liverpool suffer first-ever UCL penalty shootout defeat

The English club fell to PSG in the Round of 16 after both teams secured 1-0 away wins