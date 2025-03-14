Farid Gayibov meets with residents of Guba and Gusar districts - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with residents of Guba and Gusar districts.

Before the meeting, Minister Farid Gayıbov, together with the Head of Gusar District Executive Authority, Sahir Mammadkhanov, visited the statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Gusar, Idman.biz repots.

They laid flowers at the monument and respectfully honored his memory.

During the reception, held at the Gusar Olympic Sports Complex, Minister Gayıbov listened attentively to the citizens and gave relevant instructions to address their requests.

The reception was part of the schedule for citizen meetings conducted by the heads of central executive authorities in cities and districts for the month of February.

Idman.biz