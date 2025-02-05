NADA Germany welcomes AMADA in Bonn

The National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany (NADA Germany) has welcomed the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) to Bonn for an exchange of views.

The meeting focused on dialogue about strategies and the exchange of best practices in the field of intelligence and investigations, Idman.biz reports.

NADA Germany actively accompanies and supports AMADA in the further development of its intelligence and investigations activities.

Last year, NADA Germany and AMADA launched a partnership with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as part of the WADA Partner Programme. This programme aims to promote uniform standards in anti-doping work worldwide.

Idman.biz