First Meeting of the Newly Established Sports Federations Marketing Committee - PHOTO

The first meeting of the newly established Sports Federations Marketing Committee was held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The meeting focused on discussing the future activity plans of the Committee, Idman.biz reports.

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov attended the event, listened to the committee members, and provided relevant recommendations.

The Marketing Committee plans to meet monthly and is focused on preparing key proposals to enhance marketing, public relations, and other areas in order to increase the popularity of various sports.

Idman.biz