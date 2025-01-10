USA excluded from WADA Executive Committee over unpaid fees

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that the United States will no longer be represented on its Executive Committee.

Idman.biz reports that the decision stems from the U.S. failing to pay its 2024 membership dues. WADA’s statement, cited by The Guardian, confirms: “By December 31, 2024, the United States had not fulfilled its financial obligations for 2024. Under Article 6.6 of WADA’s statutes, representatives of countries that fail to pay their membership fees are prohibited from serving on the Foundation Board or the Executive Committee. Consequently, as of January 1, any unpaid nation’s representative automatically loses their position.”

Previously, Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), had called for greater transparency from WADA in light of doping scandals involving Chinese swimmers. This was followed by the U.S. delaying its 2024 payment. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) supported the government’s decision to withhold the $3.6 million payment.

Idman.biz