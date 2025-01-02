End of an era: Chingiz Huseynzade steps down

The IX General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) will take place on January 7, marking a significant transition in Azerbaijan's sports leadership.

Idman.biz, citing Prosport.az, reports that NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade will deliver his final report before stepping down from his position. At 73 years old, Huseynzade is set to retire, concluding a tenure that began on July 31, 1997.

It is anticipated that NOC Secretary General Azar Aliyev will be elected as his successor. Additionally, Hasanaga Rzayev, head of the NOC Sports Department, is also expected to leave his position.

The General Assembly is likely to bring about further structural changes within the NOC.

The NOC's president remains the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Idman.biz