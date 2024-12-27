Farid Gayibov hosts Turkish delegation sports cooperation talks - PHOTO

As part of the "Expert Exchange Program in Sports," a Turkish delegation is visiting Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, hosted the Turkish delegation during their visit to Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

The minister welcomed the guests and provided information about the work being done in the sports sector and the achievements gained. The guests thanked for the warm reception and noted that during their stay in Azerbaijan, they had the opportunity to visit various sports facilities in Baku.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of sports were discussed, an exchange of experiences took place, and views on other matters were shared.

Idman.biz