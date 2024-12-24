President: Whatever is necessary for the development of sports will continue to be done in the coming year

“Our athletes always delight the Azerbaijani people with their victories. It goes without saying that whatever is necessary for the development of sports will continue to be done in the coming year and in the following years. Because the policy of the Azerbaijani state in this direction is very open and unambiguous, and it has been carried out for many years,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2024.

The head of state noted that sport is an integral part of Azerbaijani society, adding that the sport factor is of tremendous importance, especially in the upbringing of the younger generation and instilling patriotic feelings in the younger generation.

Idman.biz