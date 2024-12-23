23 December 2024
President Ilham Aliyev awards number of athletes, specialists in sports - decree

23 December 2024 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev awards number of athletes, specialists in sports - decree

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded a number of athletes and experts within the domain of athletics for their merits in the development of sports in the country, Idman.biz reports.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, the following persons were awarded for their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan:

"Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"

Natig Baghirov

Rauf Bunyataliyev

Javanshir Gurbanov

Sadig Sadigov

"Taraggi" Medal

Zargalam Abbasova

Vasif Abdullayev

Igrar Jafarov

Farhad Aliyev

Musa Mammadov

Aydin Mammadov

Nasimi Musayev

Rashad Rasulov

Tahir Tahirov

Vugar Verdiyev

For outstanding achievements and high professionalism in the development of sports in Azerbaijan, the honorary title of "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports" was conferred upon the following persons:

Nariman Abdullayev

Rovshan Umudov

For many years of fruitful work in the development of sports in Azerbaijan, the following individuals were awarded a personal scholarship from the President of Azerbaijan:

Faig Garayev

Miragha Giyasov

Ramiz Taghiyev

