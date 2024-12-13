Athlete suffers heart attack at Sumgayit Stadium – CLAIM

An athlete has reportedly suffered a heart attack after washing in cold water at the Mehdi Huseynzada City Stadium.

Idman.biz, citing Fanat.Az, reports that the athletes were forced to wash in cold water due to the lack of hot water at the stadium.

The website reached out to the stadium's director, Shahin Imranov, regarding the incident. However, he denied the claim and stated that there was no issue with the hot water at the stadium.

Our investigation revealed that the athlete who suffered the heart attack was Anar Humbatov, a boxer. The reporter of Idman.biz also contacted him, and unlike Imranov, Humbatov confirmed the incident. He explained that it occurred in October.

"After training, I went to wash up. Since there was no hot water, I had to wash with cold water, and I immediately began feeling unwell. I was taken to the hospital, and it turned out I had suffered a heart attack and had to have a stent placed in my heart," Humbatov shared.

The athlete stated that he did not file any complaints regarding the incident.

