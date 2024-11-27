Farid Gayibov meets with future coaches at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO

27 November 2024
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, held a meeting with students studying coaching in English at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports.

According to Idman.biz, the meeting focused on the organization of the teaching process in English.

Emphasizing the importance of updating the coaching program, Farid Gayibov discussed the necessity of conducting lessons in English and the reasons behind it. He also engaged in discussions with the teachers regarding the dynamics of students’ language skills development. Later, he gathered the students' opinions on the organization of the educational process and the issues that concerned them.

For context, under the initiative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, this is the first time that the coaching program has been offered in English at the Sports Academy. In this pilot project, students will study English and some specialized courses over one year. Other specializations will be introduced in subsequent years.

