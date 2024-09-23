Meeting held with Regional Youth and Sports Department Heads - PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mariana Vasileva, held a meeting with the heads of the Ministry’s regional youth and sports departments.

During the meeting, Vasileva reviewed recent achievements and outlined key tasks for the future , as reported by Idman.biz.

Following the meeting, a video clip and presentation were shown, highlighting recent sports events held in the "Sports Capital" Guba and various regions. The presentation covered mass sports activities, regional sports education, and management strategies.

Key discussions also included the final report of the "Learn to Swim" project, along with other important topics related to regional sports development.

A video clip about the "Healthy Life" mobile project was shown at the event, and it was noted that the mobile car will be useful in the "Healthy Life" project to be organized in the regions.

Elnur Mammadov, head of the Ministry's Sports Department, also participated in the meeting.

