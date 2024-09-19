Exciting Finish to the 1st Round of the Professional Chovgan League - PHOTO - VIDEO

The matches of the 1st round of the Professional Chovgan League will take place on September 24-25

Organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, the 1st round of the Professional Chovgan League concluded with a thrilling set of matches at the Novkhani Equestrian Center.

In an intense showdown, Zafar emerged victorious against the Aghstafa Dilbaz team with a commanding 9-0 win. This dominant performance highlighted the skill and strategy of the Zafar team.

The second game of the day saw the Sarhadchi team triumph over Embawood with a score of 3-0. This win solidified Sarhadchi's position as a strong contender in the league. The final match of the day was between the Polad and Kohlen teams. Polad secured a decisive 5-0 victory, ending the day on a high note.

The next match of the round was the 3-0 victory of the Omar team over Qarabag and the 6-0 victory of the Elit team over the Shirvan team at 17:00.

The matches of the 1st round of the Professional Chovgan League ll session, where 10 teams compete, will take place on September 24-25.

Idman.biz