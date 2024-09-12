Farid Gayibov meets Azerbaijani athletes who excelled in International Competitions in August – PHOTO

On September 12, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, held a meeting with Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches who have achieved significant success in continental and world championships, as well as other prestigious international competitions.

The meeting organized at the Sports Academy started with the playing of our National Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

During the month, a video showing the successes achieved in international competitions was shown. Then Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on the occasion of the results obtained at the Olympic Games: "The results of our athletes at the Olympic Games made us proud, 2 gold medals are a good result for us. I congratulate our athletes on this successful result." Then, Alfonso Dominguez, silver medalist in boxing of the Olympic Games, spoke and wished all athletes new victories.

Appropriate certificates and badges were presented to some sports specialists who were awarded the degrees of "Honorary coach of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "Honorary physical education and sports worker of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, double mini-trampoline, tumbling, academic rowing, basketball, boccia, boxing, MMA, judo, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, women's wrestling, beach wrestling, taekwondo, parataekwondo, para badminton, para shooting and kickboxing representatives reported on their competitions and victories. The coaches of the national teams in those sports talked about the athletes' training process, participation in competitions and preparation for upcoming tournaments.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva and the head of the Ministry's Sports Department Elnur Mammadov also took part in the event.

Idman.biz