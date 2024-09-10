11 September 2024
Farid Gayibov participates in 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Youth & Sports of the OTS - PHOTO

On September 9, the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Youth & Sports of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Per Idman.biz, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov spoke at the event and expressed his belief that the continuation of the meeting in Basgal will be successful in Astana, and spoke about the contributions of cooperation with Turkic states to the field of youth and sports.

Noting that Azerbaijan has successfully implemented several joint projects within the framework of OTS, he said that he believes that such events will lead to more and more continuous successes in the future.

At the end of his speech, Minister Farid Gayibov invited his colleagues to the Closing Ceremony of the “Lankaran – Youth Capital of the Turkic World”, as well as to the "I Sports Volunteers Forum of the Organization of Turkic States" planned to be hosted by Azerbaijan next year.

Speaking at the event, the ministers of other countries thanked Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the previous meeting in Basgal. Speaking about the Olympic solidarity of the Turkish states, the Minister of Sports Development of Uzbekistan, Adkham Ikramov, especially noted the successful performance of the Azerbaijani judokas at the Paris 2024 Olympics and congratulated his Azerbaijani colleague Farid Gayibov on this occasion.

The Parties expressed their commitment to promote youth and sports cooperation within the Turkic World through collaborative actions.

Idman.biz

