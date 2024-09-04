4 September 2024
Hidayat Heydarov's Leadership Persists: Azerbaijani Athletes' September Ratings

News
4 September 2024 18:07
20
Hidayat Heydarov's Leadership Persists: Azerbaijani Athletes' September Ratings

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released the latest rating table for Azerbaijani athletes competing in Olympic sports for September.

As per Idman.biz, there was 1 change in the top 3 of the list determined for September.

Hidayat Heydarov, the winner of the last Olympic Judo Games, leads the table with 590 points.

The rhythmic gymnastics group placed second (500 points). The third place was taken by another Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev - 470 points. He surpassed Nikita Simonov (400 points), the winner of the World Championship in men's gymnastics.

Rating points are calculated according to the rules established by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. According to their ranking, international competitions are divided into 5 categories, and points are calculated according to the places taken in those competitions.

