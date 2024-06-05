Ibrahim Chingiz and his father Chingiz Ahmadov in full contact sports- VIDEO

Handsome actor Ibrahim Chingiz and his father Chingiz Ahmadov in exotic sports

The next guest of Idman.Biz TV's Ulduzlu Idman was the well-known host and actor Ibrahim Chingiz. He was supported by his father, a well-known theater and film actor Chingiz Ahmadov.

During the conversation with Zumrud Badalova, the host of the show, father and son talked about their passion for sports and revealed a number of interesting moments in their lives. The special guest was Megami Bayramov, head coach of the Azerbaijani national team in pencak silat, master of Indonesian martial arts. Ibrahim Chingiz showed interest in this exotic sport and demonstrated his skill.

Switch to our YouTube channel to watch the entire program!

Idman.biz