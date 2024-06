Azerbaijan national capoeira team become the European champion - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national capoeira team participated in the WCF (World Capoeira Federation) European Championship in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that the team won 11 medals, including 6 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze.

The national team was awarded the 1st place in the European Championship according to the number of medals.

Winners

Cadets, 12 years old

Fikret Dadashov – gold medal



Boys, 16 years

Jafar Usubov - gold medal

Shahyarov Said - bronze medal



Boys, 18 years old

Dilgam Ismayilov - gold medal

Ali Taghizadeh - bronze medal



Girls

Mehriban Hajibabayeva - gold medal

Gulchohra Abbasova - silver medal



Women

Asya Atayeva - silver medal

Khadija Zeynalli - bronze medal



Men (70 kg)

Farid Salimov - gold medal



Men (+82 kg)

Farid Allahverdiyev - gold medal



