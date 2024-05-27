27 May 2024
Successful performance of Azerbaijani sumo fighters in European Championship - PHOTO

27 May 2024 13:17
Successful performance of Azerbaijani sumo fighters in European Championship - PHOTO

The European Sumo Championship was held in Loutraki, Greece.

Idman.biz reports that Abdullah Sharif (85 kg), Javidan Nehmetov (77 kg) and Farid Ahmadov (92 kg) won bronze medals among the Azerbaijani U21 athletes.

In the U23 age category, Abdullah Sharif (85 kg) won silver, Khasay Yusif (115 kg and absolute weight) won 2 bronze medals. Among our other athletes, Javidan Nehmetov (77 kg) and Mahammad Aliyev (70 kg) were awarded bronze medals.

Among adults, Chingiz Samadov (100 kg) won silver, Abdullah Sharif (85 kg) and Rasul Mammadzade (77 kg) won bronze medals.

With this result, the senior team finished third in the team standings.

