Mariana Vasileva met with the students of ASAPES - PHOTO

Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, met with the students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports (ASAPES) majoring in "Mass fitness sports".

Idman.biz reports that at the meeting, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva greeted the students and informed about the purpose of the event.

The speaker expressed confidence that the meeting will be useful for students. About 200 students took part in the Q&A meeting. Students were informed about the promotion of sports among the young, the role of mass sports in human life and importance of mass events. Listening to the students at the meeting, the deputy minister exchanged views on the social activity of the students and their interest in sports.

During the meeting, a survey was conducted among students and gifts were presented to active students.

It should be noted that the head of the sports department of the ministry Elnur Mammadov, vice-rectors of the academy Almaz Alakbarova, Rafail Novruzov and Rizvan Aliyev also participated in the meeting.

