Heydar Aliyev Center hosts final meeting of FIA ​​General Assembly - PHOTO

The annual year-end meeting of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) General Assembly is taking place at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting has featured speeches by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, and other participants.

Welcoming the guests, Alakbarov spoke about the significance of holding the General Assembly and the FIA awards ceremony in Baku.

He emphasized that such events aim to increase public interest in the field of motorsports and educate all participants in road traffic in Azerbaijan about safe, sustainable, and accessible transportation.

"The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation regularly organizes competitions in motorsports, drift training, off-road races, carting competitions, exhibitions, and parades featuring classic cars, among other projects," Alakbarov said, recalling that Formula 1 races have been held in the country since 2016.

He thanked the FIA for its support in the successful organization of the Formula 1 race on the picturesque streets of Baku.

In particular, gratitude was expressed to everyone who contributed to the successful and memorable execution of the FIA week in Baku, including FIA staff and volunteers.

