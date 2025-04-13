13 April 2025
EN

Dana White spoke about whether Azerbaijan-Armenia relations will affect the UFC tournament

MMA
News
13 April 2025 15:00
25
Dana White spoke about whether Azerbaijan-Armenia relations will affect the UFC tournament

"I don't think this situation can affect security."

UFC head Dana White said this when answering a question about whether tense relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia could affect the safe holding of the tournament in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

He concluded his thoughts at a press conference after the UFC 314 tournament: "I mean, if there was any real threat to the safety of the fighters, we wouldn't be holding the tournament there."

UFC tournament will be held in Baku on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall, and along with foreign athletes, Azerbaijani fighters Rafael Fiziyev and Nazim Sadikhov are also expected to perform at the competition.

Idman.biz

Related news

12 MMA fights to take place in Sumgayit - PHOTO
3 April 17:00
MMA

12 MMA fights to take place in Sumgayit - PHOTO

The ASED-16 professional MMA tournament is set to take place in Sumgayit
Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced
3 April 13:26
MMA

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced

MMA sources have revealed the list of several fights that will take place as part of the UFC tournament in Baku

Azerbaijani fighter chaims first-round victory in Kyiv
30 March 09:47
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter chaims first-round victory in Kyiv

The World Warriors Fighting Championship 24 tournament took place in Kyiv, Ukraine

Curtis Blaydes: "I am fighting June 21 in Azerbaijan"
27 March 15:36
MMA

Curtis Blaydes: "I am fighting June 21 in Azerbaijan"

Heavyweight American fighter Curtis Blaydes will face Russian Rizvan Kuniyev

New locations for UFC events revealed
24 March 14:36
MMA

New locations for UFC events revealed

The potential host countries for upcoming UFC tournaments have been announced

Shahriyar Abbasov: "Sadikhov has a better chance of claiming the UFC title than Fiziev"
23 March 14:01
MMA

Shahriyar Abbasov: "Sadikhov has a better chance of claiming the UFC title than Fiziev"

According to the coach, the Azerbaijani fighter may soon start fighting for the championship belt

Most read

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting

Al-Nassr prepare 2-year offer for Cristiano Ronaldo
11 April 09:25
Football

Al-Nassr prepare 2-year offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star’s current contract is set to expire on June 30 of this year
Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO
12 April 09:49
Other

Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO

The signing ceremony took place in Miami, confirming that the globally renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) will host its debut event in Azerbaijan on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall
AFFA Report Conference Held - PHOTO
11 April 13:01
Football

AFFA Report Conference Held - PHOTO

Report Conference of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) was held