Dana White spoke about whether Azerbaijan-Armenia relations will affect the UFC tournament

"I don't think this situation can affect security."

UFC head Dana White said this when answering a question about whether tense relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia could affect the safe holding of the tournament in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

He concluded his thoughts at a press conference after the UFC 314 tournament: "I mean, if there was any real threat to the safety of the fighters, we wouldn't be holding the tournament there."

UFC tournament will be held in Baku on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall, and along with foreign athletes, Azerbaijani fighters Rafael Fiziyev and Nazim Sadikhov are also expected to perform at the competition.

Idman.biz