Rafael Fiziyev: "I left everything in the fight"

"I accepted the fight within 8-9 days, flew to the other side of the world, and left everything in the fight."

These words were shared by Azerbaijani UFC fighter Rafael Fiziyev on his social media account, Idman.biz reports.

Fiziyev, who hadn’t fought for almost two years, continued: "I am sure you didn’t change the channel or fast-forward the video while watching this fight. This is one of my main goals in fights. Of course, my goal was only to win, and I was confident in my strength and skills, but it didn’t happen. It's actually a sad situation, but I will overcome it and come back."

He emphasized that he smiled when stepping into the ring for the first time in his career: "I was completely relaxed. Of course, as always, I enjoyed every second of the fight sincerely. It was a great honor to know who was watching me and who I was representing. We fight with our hearts, and we fight until the end!"

It’s worth noting that last weekend, Fiziyev lost to Justin Gaethje by unanimous decision at UFC 313.

