12 March 2025
EN

Fiziev might move to lightweight: "I need to think about this"

MMA
News
12 March 2025 14:46
11
Fiziev might move to lightweight: "I need to think about this"

After his loss to Justin Gaethje in the rematch, Rafael Fiziev, the Azerbaijani lightweight fighter (70 kg), is seriously considering a move to the light welterweight division.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with sports commentator Ariel Helwani, Fiziev admitted that he is contemplating the change of weight class: "I'm seriously thinking about changing divisions because this time I easily brought my weight to the necessary level, and it was a fight scheduled on short notice. Throughout the week, my nutritionist, Jason, tried to help me gain weight, as I had lost a significant amount of weight. Now, I need to think about it."

According to Fiziev, he might debut in the new weight class in his next fight and is ready to challenge the top fighters in the light welterweight division immediately: "I want to fight the best fighters, one of the top 10. All of those 10 fighters are interesting to me. If I come in, they will have problems. They will face difficulty—every single one of them."

Last weekend, Fiziev's fight with Gaethje at UFC 313 ended with a unanimous decision victory for the American in the lightweight category.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahriyar Abbasov: "Rafael Fiziev needs to improve his wrestling technique"
12:49
MMA

Shahriyar Abbasov: "Rafael Fiziev needs to improve his wrestling technique"

Abbasov discussed the recent fight between Fiziev and Justin Gaethje at UFC 313
Who’s next for Rafael Fiziev?
11 March 12:07
MMA

Who’s next for Rafael Fiziev?

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev is unlikely to face a top-five opponent in his next bout
Rafael Fiziev apologizes after UFC 313 defeat
10 March 10:06
MMA

Rafael Fiziev apologizes after UFC 313 defeat

"Sorry guys I let you down"
UFC Fiziyev - Gaetji fight considered the best - VIDEO
9 March 13:23
MMA

UFC Fiziyev - Gaetji fight considered the best - VIDEO

For this they were awarded an additional bonus of $ 50,000 by the UFC
Magomed Ankalaev Defeats Alex Pereira to become UFC Champion - VIDEO
9 March 10:55
MMA

Magomed Ankalaev Defeats Alex Pereira to become UFC Champion - VIDEO

Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev held his next fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Justin Gaethje outguns Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 - VIDEO
9 March 09:46
MMA

Justin Gaethje outguns Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 - VIDEO

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev faced off against American athlete Justin Gaethje

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years
10 March 09:34
Football

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years

Juventus endured their worst home defeat in the league in nearly six decades