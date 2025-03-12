Fiziev might move to lightweight: "I need to think about this"

After his loss to Justin Gaethje in the rematch, Rafael Fiziev, the Azerbaijani lightweight fighter (70 kg), is seriously considering a move to the light welterweight division.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with sports commentator Ariel Helwani, Fiziev admitted that he is contemplating the change of weight class: "I'm seriously thinking about changing divisions because this time I easily brought my weight to the necessary level, and it was a fight scheduled on short notice. Throughout the week, my nutritionist, Jason, tried to help me gain weight, as I had lost a significant amount of weight. Now, I need to think about it."

According to Fiziev, he might debut in the new weight class in his next fight and is ready to challenge the top fighters in the light welterweight division immediately: "I want to fight the best fighters, one of the top 10. All of those 10 fighters are interesting to me. If I come in, they will have problems. They will face difficulty—every single one of them."

Last weekend, Fiziev's fight with Gaethje at UFC 313 ended with a unanimous decision victory for the American in the lightweight category.

Idman.biz