Justin Gaethje: "Big risk here for me"

Justin Gaethje: "Big risk here for me"

"Arman and Charles understandably said no.”

These were expressed by American fighter Justin Gaethje, Idman.biz reports.

In a social media post, Gaethje expressed his appreciation for Rafael Fiziev, who stepped in to replace the injured Dan Hooker at UFC 313.

"Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me, taking this rematch against an elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th UFC313.”

The highly anticipated Gaethje vs. Fiziev rematch is set to take place on March 8 in Las Vegas.

