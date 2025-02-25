25 February 2025
Rafael Fiziev: "Let's run it back, Justin"

Azerbaijani UFC lightweight fighter Rafael Fiziev has announced that he is ready to replace Australian Dan Hooker in a bout against American Justin Gaethje.

This fight was supposed to take place in Las Vegas, USA, as part of the UFC 313 event, Idman.biz reports.

However, news recently surfaced that Hooker had withdrawn from the fight.

Fiziev expressed his desire on social media, saying, "Let’s run it back, Justin."

Gaethje and Fiziev have already fought each other. Their previous bout took place in March 2023 at UFC 286, where, after three rounds, Gaethje won by unanimous decision. This was Fiziev's third loss in the world's most prestigious organization.

Idman.biz

