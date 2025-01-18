Guluzade claims third consecutive victory – VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Akif Guluzade has secured yet another victory, continuing his impressive streak.

The 19-year-old fighter competed in the ONE Friday Fights 94 tournament held in Bangkok, Thailand, Idman.biz reports.

The lightweight bout, contested under Muay Thai rules, saw Guluzade face local fighter Puengluang Baanramba in the main event of the tournament.

Displaying exceptional skill and power, Guluzade knocked out his opponent in the second round, marking his third consecutive win in the tournament. Following his success in Bangkok, the young talent signed a lucrative $100,000 contract.

So far, Guluzade’s professional career includes 5 fights, with 4 wins and just 1 loss.

