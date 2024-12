Azerbaijan’s national Muay Thai team wins 10 medals at International Competition – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Muay Thai national team delivered a stellar performance at the traditional Antalya Open Cup held in Turkiye.

The team secured 10 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze, Idman.biz reports.



Gold Medalists:

- Necati Aliyev (58 kg)

- Ravan Ahmadov (38 kg)

- Mahammad Amraliyev (81 kg)

Silver Medalists:

- Izzat Hasanov (57 kg)

- Sadig Aghayev (75 kg)

- Tunzala Aliyeva (54 kg)

Bronze Medalists:

- Huseyn Huseynli (51 kg)

- Kanan Huseynov (63.5 kg)

- Samandar Isgandarov (86 kg)

- Aysu Islamova (48 kg)

With these achievements, Azerbaijan placed 5th among the 28 countries participating in the tournament.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz