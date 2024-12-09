Bahram Rajabzadeh eyes championship fight after two-round victory - VIDEO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Bahram Rajabzadeh expressed his pride and gratitude after defeating North Macedonian Daniel Stefanovski in two rounds at Glory.

“It’s incredibly emotional to feel the love and support of a nation that values its identity, Turkic roots, and Azerbaijani pride, Idman.biz reports.

It’s a huge honor,” Rajabzadeh said after his win.

The 32-year-old athlete hinted at ambitious plans for next year, addressing fans and Glory’s matchmaker Robbie Timmers: “Despite having fought so many bouts, I feel fantastic. With this much support, how could I not? Next year, I want to compete in a title fight. Robbie, the fans want this.”

Rajabzadeh boasts an impressive professional record of 74 fights, with 70 wins and only 4 losses.

Idman.biz