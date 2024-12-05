Vugar Karamov to face Brazilian Roberto de Souza in Rizin revenge fight - REVENGE FIGHT

5 December 2024
MMA
News
5 December 2024 12:48
20
Azerbaijani fighter Vugar Karamov will face his next challenge on December 31.

He will once again compete in the Japanese organization Rizin, Idman.biz reports.

Karamov's opponent will be Brazilian Roberto de Souza. The fight will take place in the traditional New Year show, in the lightweight category (71 kg).

This could also be a revenge fight for Vugar, as the Brazilian defeated Azerbaijan's other fighter, Tofig Musayev, in 2021.

Vugar Karamov won against Japanese athlete Kazumasa Majima in 28 seconds during the Rizin tournament last month in Japan.

Idman.biz

