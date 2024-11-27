27 November 2024
Rafael Fiziev Seeks Rematch: "I called my manager..."

27 November 2024
Rafael Fiziev Seeks Rematch: "I called my manager..."

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev has revealed the opponent he prefers for his return to the UFC.

According to Idman.biz, Fiziev, who suffered a knee injury during his fight against Polish competitor Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023, is determined to seek a rematch.

After his defeat and subsequent surgery, Fiziev shared his intentions with his manager: " Honestly, after my last loss against Gamrot like after when I get the surgery I called my manager and I told him ‘bro I want much, I want to fight this guy, I want much...' Because I still want to feel this pressure like wrestling pressure and grappling pressure I still want to fight with Elite Grappler like him and I still want to check against the wrestlers like."

The 31-year-old fighter made his UFC debut in 2019 and currently holds a record of six wins and three losses.

