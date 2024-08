Farid Alibabazade (57 kg) entered the ring in the MMA Octagon league held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

He fought for the belt with Askar Jaksilikov, Idman.biz reports.

Farid won in the 5th round by using a suffocating trick. Azerbaijani boxer was the champion of the league.

Alibabazade won 10 out of 17 matches and lost 7.

Idman.biz