Russian MMA fighter was attacked

Russian MMA fighter Zalimkhan Yusupov was attacked.

Idman.biz reports that the incident happened in Makhachkala.

Unknown persons injured the fighter. Immediately after the incident, Yusupov was hospitalized. It is reported that the athlete's life is not in danger.

It should be noted that Yusupov had 11 fights in the professional ring. He won 6 of them and lost 5 of them.

