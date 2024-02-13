Rafael Fiziyev's position in the rating table has been announced

UFC has announced a new ranking table.

Idman.biz reports that the position of Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziyev in the new list has remained unchanged.

He still ranked 8th. Fiziyev last faced Mateusz Gamrot in September and ended the match early due to a torn knee ligament.

The first "seven-year" of the UFC lightweight rating

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot

7. Beneil Dariush

8. Rafael Fiziev

It should be noted that Russian Islam Makhachev is the leader in all weight classes. American John Jones took the second place. Australian Alexander Volkanovski is third.

Idman.biz