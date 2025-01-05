5 January 2025
EN

Kickboxers committed hooliganism: the victim was a DSX major

Kickboxing
News
5 January 2025 17:52
12
Yesterday at around 3 o'clock in Khatai district of the capital, information was spread that a group of athletes committed an incident due to hooliganism.

According to Idman.biz, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed Qafqazinfo that Elnur Hamidov, Elchin Huseynov and Elvin Mammadov, who were suspected of causing the incident, were identified and detained by police officers.

According to the facts, a criminal case has been initiated under the relevant article of the Criminal Code, and investigative measures are being continued.

Elnur Hamidov and Elchin Huseynov are kickboxing coaches. Elvin Mammadov is a boxing teacher.

According to Prosport.Az's research on the matter, the victim was Fuad Zeynalov, a major of the State Border Service, kickboxing teacher, Honored trainer and Honored Master of Sports. The incident took place near the Yavan restaurant, which is located near the Khatai district prosecutor's office. When he was leaving the restaurant, the persons in question attacked him.

