The 11th "Heydar Aliyev Cup" was held in Berlin - PHOTO

The 11th "Heydar Aliyev Cup" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Berlin, the capital of Germany.

Idman.biz reports that the kickboxing masters of Azerbaijan and Germany competed in the international tournament.

Azerbaijani athletes defeated their opponents with a score of 6:1. In the main fight of the night, Elkhan Aliyev faced the Spanish athlete Aixay Hernandez Vega in the fight for the "WAKO PRO" European belt. Elkhan, who won a convincing victory, won the main prize of the competition.

