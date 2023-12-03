3 December 2023
Azerbaijani team took the 4th place in Tokyo

Judo
News
3 December 2023 17:01
Azerbaijani team took the 4th place in Tokyo

The Grand Slam Judo Tournament has ended in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team won three medals in the competition.

Among the judokas, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) won gold, Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) won bronze medals. The Azerbaijani national team ranked 4th in the team standings. The first place was taken by Japan (7-5-4), the second place was taken by the Republic of Korea (1-1-2), and the third place was taken by Brazil (1-1-0).

It should be noted that athletes from 19 countries won medals at the Tokyo tournament.

Idman.biz

