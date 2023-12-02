Hidayat Heydarov won the "Grand Slam" - UPDATE - FOTO - VİDEO

The "Grand Slam" Judo Tournament has started in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the competition, 7 judokas of the Azerbaijan national team went to the tatami.

Among them, Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Tckaev signed medals for our team's assets.

"Grand Slam"

December 2. Hidayat Heydarov, the leader of our

Men's

73 kg

team, eliminated Makhmadbek Makhmadbekov (AIN), followed by Mark Hristov (Bulgaria) in the 1/16 finals. The Azerbaijani judoka wrestled with South Korean Eunkyul Lee in the 1/4 finals and recorded the match in his account.

Heydarov was stronger than Manuel Lombardo in the semi-finals. He faced Japan's Soichi Hashimoto in the final of the last ranking competition of the year. The three-time European Champion continued his successful streak. He showed his strength to the local athlete in Tokyo and won the gold medal of the "Grand Slam".

Rashid Mammadaliyev lost to Eliot Preve (France) in his first match.

81 kg

Zelim Tckaev won consecutively against Antonio Esposito (Italy), Kell Berliner (USA) and Takanori Nagase (Japan), but lost to Joonhwan Lee (South Korea) in the 1/4 finals.

He was stronger than Mihail Latisev (Moldova) in the consolation match and wrestled with Somon Makhmadbekov (Tajikistan) for the bronze medal. The Azerbaijani, 24, judoka has won and stepped on the third step of the podium.

Said Mollai fought with David Karapetyan (AIN) at the beginning and called the rival stage.

90 kg

Murad Fatiyev eliminated Brazilian Rafael Macedo from the competition in his first match. However, he lost to Axel Clerget (France) in the 1/8 finals.

Vugar Talibov clarified his relationship with Sanshiro Murao (Japan) in the 1/16 final. The opponent won and qualified.

Women's

57 kg

Azelya Torpak lost to the Russian athlet Ksenia Galitskaya in her first match.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team went to the competition, which will end tomorrow, with 14 judokas.

Idman.biz