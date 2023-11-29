Azerbaijani judokas to participate in the "Grand Slam" have been announced

On December 2, the last "Grand Slam" of the judo season will start in Tokyo, Japan.

Idman.biz informs that Azerbaijan will be represented by 14 judokas in 8 weight divisions in the 2-day competition.

The coaching staff in Tokyo: Balabay Aghayev, Nizami Imranov (both 60 kg), Yashar Najafov, Kamran Suleymanov (both 66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov, Rashid Mammadaliyev (both 73 kg), Said Mollai, Zelim Tckaev (both 81 kg) , Murad Fatiyev, Vugar Talibov (both 90 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), Ushangi Kakauri, Ramazan Ahmadov (both +100 kg) and Azelya Toprak (57 kg) will have a chance.

The Azerbaijani team has been training in Tokyo for 3 weeks.

It should be noted that 536 (319 men, 217 women) judokas from 88 countries are expected to participate in the "Grand Slam".

