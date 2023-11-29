29 November 2023
EN

Azerbaijani judokas to participate in the "Grand Slam" have been announced

Judo
News
29 November 2023 11:42
Azerbaijani judokas to participate in the "Grand Slam" have been announced

On December 2, the last "Grand Slam" of the judo season will start in Tokyo, Japan.

Idman.biz informs that Azerbaijan will be represented by 14 judokas in 8 weight divisions in the 2-day competition.

The coaching staff in Tokyo: Balabay Aghayev, Nizami Imranov (both 60 kg), Yashar Najafov, Kamran Suleymanov (both 66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov, Rashid Mammadaliyev (both 73 kg), Said Mollai, Zelim Tckaev (both 81 kg) , Murad Fatiyev, Vugar Talibov (both 90 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), Ushangi Kakauri, Ramazan Ahmadov (both +100 kg) and Azelya Toprak (57 kg) will have a chance.
The Azerbaijani team has been training in Tokyo for 3 weeks.

It should be noted that 536 (319 men, 217 women) judokas from 88 countries are expected to participate in the "Grand Slam".

Idman.biz

Related news

Judo Federation is in the new address
16:09
Judo

Judo Federation is in the new address

AJF has started its activities in the Training and Training Center of national judo teams in Baku
A seminar was organized for judo referees - PHOTO
28 November 10:16
Judo

A seminar was organized for judo referees - PHOTO

The organization of the seminar is aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of judges and preparation for upcoming local competitions
The Open Judo Championship dedicated to the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" has been concluded - PHOTO
28 November 09:50
Judo

The Open Judo Championship dedicated to the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" has been concluded - PHOTO

23 teams won medals of different sizes
President Ilham Aliyev examined conditions created at Training Center of national judo teams - PHOTO
27 November 14:32
Judo

President Ilham Aliyev examined conditions created at Training Center of national judo teams - PHOTO

Minister of Digital Development and Transport, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev briefed the head of state on the conditions created at the Training Center
Azerbaijani judokas participate in a training camp in Japan - PHOTO
27 November 09:51
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas participate in a training camp in Japan - PHOTO

18 members of the senior national team participated in the training camp
442 judokas will compete in the open championship
25 November 22:44
Judo

442 judokas will compete in the open championship

Among judokas under 15 years of age, an open judo championship dedicated to the year of "Heydar Aliyev" will be held

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena