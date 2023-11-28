A seminar was organized for judo referees - PHOTO

A seminar was held at "Judo Club 2012" for the judges of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

According to Idman.biz, the episodes that caused disputes during the fights were analyzed at the seminar.

At the same time, there were extensive discussions about the cases in which judokas should be fined or warned, and a number of tricks were visually demonstrated. Natig Bagirov, adviser to the AJF president, participated in the seminar and gave his recommendations.

It should be noted that the organization of the seminar is aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of judges and preparation for upcoming local competitions.

Idman.biz